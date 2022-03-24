Mira Bhayandar: Defacing the city can now land you in jail

Walls and public places in the twin-city may soon start sporting a much cleaner look.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally decided to act tough against those who were defacing the twin-city by pasting advertisement stickers and pamphlets on electric light poles, walls or nailing banners to the trunk of trees and guards. The civic administration has directed all ward officers to immediately register police cases against the miscreants immediately after spotting such advertisements. The civic administration has also asked the police to register offences under the relevant sections of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Maharashtra not only against those who were found pasting or nailing such advertising material but also book the owners of such establishments who were illegally using such means to promote their businesses.

“We are on a mission to keep the city clean, green and beautiful, but some notorious elements seem to be on a night defacement drive. This will not be tolerated,” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

The MBMC has registered as many as eight cases in this context at concerned police stations in Mira Road over the past less than a week.

Under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Maharashtra, defacement of public property is a cognizable offence which can attract imprisonment and/ or monetary penalty.

