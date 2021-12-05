Mira Bhayandar: Cyber crooks dupe woman of Rs 1.34 lakh with fake tasks on part-time job

Despite repeated warnings and alerts by the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, people continue falling prey to basic tricks and fake offers floated by cyber crooks. The latest in the list is a 25-year-old woman who lives in the twin-city and works as an assistant manager with a private firm located in Mumbai.

The woman who was looking for a part-time job was cheated of more than Rs.1.34 lakh by the cyber crook who made her believe that she could earn up to Rs. 8000 per day through a commission by helping their company in increasing the sales of products that are showcased for sale on platforms of e-commerce marketplaces.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received an email tagged with an offer of a highly paid part-time job. After clicking on the apply option, the woman was directed to the chat box of a well-known social messaging site. Here, she was offered commissions and for that she was asked to complete tasks by buying products and paying the money in a specified e-wallet account.

To win the complainant’s trust, the fraudster made her invest small amounts and returned a few hundred rupees as commission. The complainant got lured and deposited a total of Rs 1,34,779 for products and bigger tasks but did not receive any commission, following which she registered a complaint at the local police station. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 05:47 PM IST