Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Trio held with charas worth Rs 8.47 lakh in Mira Road

Since the elevation of rural policing system, the newly formed Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate led by senior IPS officer Sadanand Date has launched a crackdown against illegal activities sending shivers down the spine of criminals.

Sleuths of the Mira Road police in association with their Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) counterparts apprehended three drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of around two kilograms of charas (cannabis) on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam and API Devidas Handore laid a trap near Vardhaman Fantasy on the Mira-Bhayandar road and rounded up the suspects. Upon frisking the police team recovered the drug consignment from their possession.

The police immediately arrested the trio and booked them under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police the value of the seized drugs is valued at more than Rs 8.47 lakh in the international market. Not ruling out the involvement of the trio in an interstate drug-peddling racket, the police are trying to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment to break the chain.