Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch Arrests Notorious Thief, Stolen Otems Over ₹18 Lakh Recovered

The accused in police custody | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The central crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar (MBVV) police have arrested a notorious thief for his involvement in a spate of house breaking cases in the twin-cities and surrounding areas like-Padgha, Thane (rural) and Narpoli.

Acting on a tip-off, the unit led by police inspector- Rahul Raakh apprehended the accused who has been identified as-Arun Kewal Dubey (20) – a resident of Bhandari Compound located in the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi.

Police retrieve more than ₹18.23 lakh

Apart from the motor-cycle used in the crime, the police recovered stolen booty worth more than ₹18.23 lakh from his possession. The accused mainly targeted commercial establishments as the recovered booty includes- wireless air-buds, memory chips, tabs, laptops, mobile phones, and 30 digital cameras.

As of now four cases have been solved but the number of break-ins could be much higher, said an officer who is privy to the investigations. Booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the accused has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.