Mira-Bhayandar: Cops return 100 stolen mobile phones worth ₹25 lakh to owners

A total of 100 mobile phones that were either lost or stolen under the jurisdictions of various police stations were recovered and returned to the rightful owners by the central crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate on Friday.

Police team traced locations based on IMEI number

Following multiple complaints that were registered in several police stations, claiming that mobile phones were either stolen or lost, a special team was formed to investigate the cases. A team comprising personnel-Govind Kendre, Rajveer Sandhu and Hanumant Suryavanshi collected data of stolen/missing mobile phones and on the virtue of traced the locations of handsets with the help of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number and technical surveillance.

Mobiles worth ₹25 lakh recovered

The value of the 100 mobile phones is estimated at more than ₹25lakh.

The recoveries were made from areas including-Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Some of the mobiles were recovered from thieves involved in snatching cases. Owners were pleasantly surprised and happy when they got the call from the cop to get their mobile phones back as many had already lost hope. The police also cautioned those who purchase mobile phones from suspicious individuals without proper receipts.

