Mira Bhayandar: Cops raid spa offering 'extra services' in Kashimira

The anti-human trafficking unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claim to have pulled up their socks to curb immoral and vulgar activities being run in spas and salons under the guise of massage services in the twin-city- albeit with kids glove in hand. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket.

After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Le-Serene- a spa operating adjacent to a bar and lodging facility in the Penkar Pada area of Kashimira. Apart from two female employees who allegedly made offers to the decoy for getting indulged in obscene acts, the operators- Chottu Paswan (22) and Mumtaaz Khan (37) were rounded up by the AHTU team.

However, a case under sections 294 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Clarity eludes action against the owners of the premises who are the actual beneficiaries of the raunchy trade. Numerous spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in almost every nook and cranny of the twin city.

Some have even employed foreign nationals and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services. The Kashimira police are conducting further investigations into the case.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:04 PM IST