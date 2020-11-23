Mira Bhayandar: Cops probing assault case, stumble upon bike theft racket; 2 arrested

In a major breakthrough for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, cops from the Kashimira police station unearthed a bike theft racket which was being operated by two youths in the twin-city.

Notably, the breakthrough came when the police team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare was probing an assault case which was registered on September 3. One of the accused in the case identified as Sajid Baaki Sayyed (28), a resident of Kashimira, landed into the custody of the police on November 19.

During the course of investigation, police found out that Sajid was also involved in bike theft cases which he committed with the help of his accomplice identified as Akbar Shaikh. However, Shaikh is yet to be arrested.

“As of now the accused has confessed to his involvement in two bike theft cases, however, the duo’s involvement in similar such crimes in and around the region cannot be ruled out. A manhunt has been launched to nab his absconding accomplice who is a native of Champaran in Bihar,” confirmed Hazare.

The police recovered two bikes worth more than Rs 1 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

With miscreants striking at an average of one lifting every alternate day, vehicle theft has turned out to be the most-often reported crime in the rural areas of Thane and Palghar districts. While senior police officers said that they were taking various steps to curb the crime, shortage of secure parking areas is among the main reasons for rising cases of vehicle thefts.