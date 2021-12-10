Mira Bhayandar: Cops bust interstate gang that stole from marriage venues

The crime detection unit of the Kashimira police has busted a Madhya Pradesh-based gang of thieves who targeted people at weddings, parties, receptions and other ceremonies. While four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts at marriage venues in the twin-city and other regions in the state for the past more than a year, a minor child who was used as a tool in the crime was also rounded up by the police team.

A spate of thefts at wedding grounds and banquet halls in the Mira Road- Kashimira belt had become a cause of worry for the police who were on the lookout of the gang who mainly targeted hosts and guests at ceremonies.

A team led by senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare under the supervision of DCP (Zone I) Amit Kale and ACP Vilas Sanap activated their core informer network and initiated technical surveillance.

Acting on a tip-off the police team nabbed the accused identified as Babu Lakhpat Sisodiya (21), Aatish Amar Sisodiya (23), Nikhil Ravi Sisodiya (19) and Karan Mahavir Singh (23), all natives of Pachore village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigations and CCTV footage procured from the crime scenes had revealed that the gang members in order to avoid suspicion smartly dressed themselves up and gate-crashed into weddings and reception ceremonies with the minor who apart from being fashionably dressed was well-versed in etiquette required to fit in at high-profile gatherings. The gang would wait for the right opportunity to strike and decamp with valuables especially gold ornaments.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in eight thefts committed by them in the jurisdiction of police stations including Kashimira, Igatpuri, Oshiwara, Santacruz and Bangur Nagar in Goregaon. The police have recovered 300 grams of gold ornaments, six mobile phones, cash and a car- all valued at Rs. 21.04 lakh from the possession of the quartet who have been booked under section 379 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:05 PM IST