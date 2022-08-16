Mira Bhayandar: Bootleggers caught selling liquor on Independence Day

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

In yet another action which exposes the active presence of the notorious liquor mafia in the twin-city, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police caught three bootleggers including a woman while selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Country Liquor (CL) at different locations in Bhayandar and Kashimira on August 15 - a statutory dry day to mark the Independence Day when the sale of any type of liquor is not permitted in the country.

While liquor was seized, the bootleggers were booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. Further investigations were underway.

The MBVV police has been regularly acting against bootleggers and manufacturers of illicit hooch (haath-bhatti) in the rural and coastal areas of the twin-city. However, in sharp contrast, personnel from the excise department, Thane who are also shouldered with the responsibility of keeping a tab on hooch related activities, have mysteriously remained oblivious about the brazen illegalities and the police action.