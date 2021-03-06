Mira Bhayandar: Biker dies after tree falls on him, son riding pillion injured

In a tragic incident exposing the negligence and apathy of the tree authority in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), a 41-year-old biker died when the branch of an unpruned tree crashed on him in Bhayandar on Saturday afternoon. His son riding pillion on the motorcycle was also injured in the mishap.

According to the police, the incident was reported near an open plot named Chundulal Wadi on the station road in Bhayandar (west). The deceased who has been identified as Jagram Ramvilas Prajapati (41) was riding towards the station with his son when a part of the cluster tree fell on them.

While Jagram succumbed to serious head and other injuries even before he could be reached to the nearby hospital, his son Amit Prajapati (18) was fortunate to escape with minor injuries.

When contacted, Tree Authority official, Hansraj Meshram said, “We regularly trim and prune trees in the region, however, this particular one was planted inside the premises of a privately owned property and it was wrong to blame the MBMC for the mishap.”

“As of now we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigations were on in the case,” said Police Sub Inspector Manisha Patil who is investigating the case.

The deceased who stayed near Patadia Complex in Bhayandar was into the business of interior designing and making Plaster of Paris (PoP) ceilings.