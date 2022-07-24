Mira Bhayandar: Beer shops mocking law, turning into mini bars

Photo: Representative Image

Making a mockery of the law, a large section of beer shop owners in the Mira-Bhayandar region have brazenly transformed their retail dispensing outlets into mini bars by allowing tipplers to use their premises for the consumption of spirits.

This is in clear violation of rules laid down by the state government authorities while issuing permits issued under the F.L.BRII category which allows the sale of beer or wine or both in sealed bottles for off-consumption. However, all these illegal activities have mysteriously remained invisible to local police and excise officials for obvious reasons.

Further, various stalls and eateries offering snacks are set up right next to the beer shop, where tipplers indulge in food and drinks in the open. There are around 40 beer shops in the twin city.

While the local excise inspector in charge of Mira Road chose to ignore our questions on the menace, excise superintendent Nilesh Sangade, stated, “Instructions have been given to concerned officers to take proper legal action after verification of complaints.”

Apart from drunken brawls which are a regular affair, pedestrians especially women are compelled to face the menace of guzzlers.

Moreover, minors are also being served alcoholic drinks.

Such violations not only mandate action by the excise department against the owner for breaching permit rules but also attracts criminal proceedings under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 against patrons playing an active role in encouraging the illegalities, thus posing law and order problems.

