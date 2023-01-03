Mira Bhayandar: Astronomical hike in rents for MBMC halls, film shoot locations

Picture of film shoot in Kashimira area. | File

Booking Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) owned community halls or grounds for functions will soon get costlier, as civic administration has passed a resolution to approve a hike of 30 to 100 percent in rents of such venues in the twin-city. Staring at empty coffers, the MBMC had recently announced imposing 10 percent road tax on citizens from 1, April, 2023. MBMC chief-Dilip Dhole gave his nod to the hike in his capacity as administrator as the tenure of the general body ended in August-2022.

Rents low despite the hike: City engineer

As per the resolution, the Community Hall (Nagar Bhawan) in Bhayandar (west)- the most popular venue for receptions and other ceremonies which was available for Rs.7,000 (non air conditioned) and Rs.10,000 (air-conditioned) will now cost Rs.10,000 and Rs. 12,500 respectively.

“The rents had not been revised for the past several years. However, despite the hike our rent rates are still on the lower side as compared to other municipal corporations. Furthermore, the hike was necessitated and inevitable as per tax reforms and revenue augmentation to avail grants and funding for several key projects,” said city engineer-Deepak Khambit.

Booking rates hiked for smaller community halls, civic properties for shoot

Similarly, the booking rates of other smaller community halls have been doubled from the existing Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 6,000. On the other hand, the civic administration has also decided to impose a manifold hike in fees levied for the use of civic properties for shooting television serials and films. While shoots on roadsides have been increased to Rs.35,000, civic properties like gardens and playgrounds have been revised to Rs.75,000 (below 1 acre) and Rs.1.5 lakh (above one acre). Earlier the fees were Rs.25,000, Rs.50,000 and Rs.1 lakh respectively.

Check on illegal shoots needed

The permissions are tagged with multiple restrictions in order to ensure smooth thoroughfare for citizens at public places like gardens and playgrounds. It has been alleged that the hike will further encourage illegal shoots as bribes are likely to exchange hands for turning a blind eye to the illegal shoots in the twin-city which has metamorphosed into a production hub for the makers of tele-serials and reality shows.