Mira-Bhayandar assembly polls: Cops tighten screw on bootleggers

Bhayandar: In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the Thane (rural) police has launched an intensive crackdown against bootleggers and tightened the screws on late night watering holes in the twin-city.

In the past less than 48 hours, personnel raided several dens that were found to be serving country liquor housed in slum clusters located in the jurisdiction of the Kashimira and Uttan coastal police station.

According to the police, raids were conducted in Dachkulpada, Ghodbunder village, Motha Gaon and Uttan Naka areas. While the den operators were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, illicit hooch and multiple bottles of country liquor worth thousands of rupees was seized by the police team.

Intensifying their vigilance to keep a tab on any type unlawful activity, senior officials have also warned of stringent action against bar owners who are found to operating beyond the stipulated deadline in their respective jurisdictions. Because of the warnings, most watering holes in the twin-city have started serving the last drink well before the deadline, as nobody wants to have their licences suspended, sources said.

The district poll machinery has also deputed special vigilance squads comprising of personnel attached to the election commission and police department to ensure that there is no violation of the model code of conduct for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on October 21.