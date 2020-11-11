Mira Bhayandar: Another spa operator held for sex trade in Kashimira

Despite a series of raids on them, some shady spas continue to indulge in vulgar and immoral activities in Kashimira. Another spa operator landed into the custody of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate for his involvement in prostitution activities under the garb of massage services.

Notably, this is the eight such raid against spas indulged in immoral activities in the past one month.

Acting on a tip-off from an informant that the spa was offering sexual services to its customers, a team led by Senior Police Inspector D.S.Patil deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on the establishment identified as S.S.Salon and Spa located in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira on Monday.

The operator of the spa identified as Mohd. Waris Akhtar Salmani was caught red handed while accepting money to facilitate the rendezvous.

Two women who according to the police were forced into the sex trade were also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer.

A case under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.