Mira Bhayandar: After 8 new lumpy cases, MBMC issues strict guidelines

Representative Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: At least eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in calves have been reported here, sending the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) into a tizzy as its animal husbandry department had claimed to have administered vaccines to all mother cows.

The number of cattle in MBMC’s animal husbandry department registry is limited to around 1,150 which includes cows and buffaloes in 29 small and big cow sheds. However, the actual count is said to be much higher. The MBMC claims to have vaccinated 1,059 cattle so far.

“The infected calves are responding positively to the supportive treatment. Their immunity is strong and condition stable. In the wake of the detections, we are closely monitoring the situation,” confirmed Dr Vikram Niratle who heads MBMC’s veterinary department.

As per the fresh set of guidelines issued by civic chief Dilip Dhole on Tuesday, transportation of infected or suspected animals and the fairs and exhibitions of such animals have been banned. All cattle and buffalo of the bovine species are prohibited from being transported outside the herds in the controlled area. Infected live or dead cattle should not be taken out of the controlled area. The sale of cattle and buffalo of bovine species has also been banned.

The MBMC has also formed eight special squads to act against cattle found to be roaming on streets. At present, cattle roaming on the roads are caught and each of the owners are fined Rs2,000. However, now the owners will also be booked under the relevant sections Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.