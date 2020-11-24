Mira Bhayandar: After 2 years, MBMC resumes drive to clear roads of abandoned vehicles

More than two years after abruptly shelving the drive, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has once again rolled up its sleeves to get rid of the roads and other public spaces in the twin-city that have been gobbled by abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the civic administration had launched the drive to clear abandoned vehicles in June 2018. However, a few months later the drive came to a halt. This led to an alarming rise in the number of abandoned vehicles. While junked vehicles could be spotted in every nook and corner of the twin-city, the problem was acute at places including market areas, space below fly-over-bridges, narrow by-lanes and other service roads.