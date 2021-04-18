Mira Bhayandar: Active COVID-19 cases double in 19 days; death toll mounts to 905

From 1,999 to 3,978, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reported a 100 per cent increase in the number of active cases in just 19 days.

On March 29, the twin-city had 1,999 active cases, which doubled to 3,978 on Saturday (April 17) amid the stringent restrictions imposed by the state government authorities.

While 7,086 people tested positive for the infection in the past 19 days, only 5,190 patients have recovered and been discharged from various public and private Covid-19 care facilities in the corresponding period.

79 people have lost their lives from March 29 to April 17, taking the death toll to 905. Consequently, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.41 percent even as the recovery rate stands at 86.98 percent.

With 400 plus cases being detected on average every day this month, almost 40 per cent of them needing hospitalisation, the bed crunch along with shortage of medical oxygen and life-saving injections has worsened in almost all public and private healthcare facilities involved in treating Covid-19 patients in the twin-city.

The MBMC reported 472 fresh detections on Friday. The latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 37, 514. The MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 32,631 patients have recovered from their viral infection so far.

The worst affected was the Mira Road area which topped the corona chart by reporting 312 positive cases followed by 82 and 68 from the east and west side of Bhayandar. The MBMC claims to have collected more than 35,000 swab samples for testing in this month.