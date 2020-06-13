Mira Bhayandar: Abrupt bus strike leaves MBMC's 'corona warriors' stranded

Already facing an uphill task of keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) suffered a major blow when the contractual workers deployed by a private agency to run its bus fleet abruptly stopped work on Saturday.

The contractual workers are protesting non-payment of wages since the lockdown was imposed in March. Although the public transport system is yet to resume for regular commuters in the twin-city, a fleet of 38 buses had been ferrying more than 1,000 municipal staffers (including health workers, medicos and those on emergency duties to combat coronavirus) to and from their homes in Mumbai, Thane and even Palghar district.

Sensing the seriousness of the issue, local legislator Geeta Jain has dashed off a letter to the civic administration seeking action against the private agency and office bearers of the union under provisions of the epidemic act and Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) for abruptly discontinuing the much-needed facility which could put a negative effect on the administration’s battle against COVID-19.