Mira Bhayandar: 36-year-old migrant dies after being run-over by overspeeding jeep in Kashimira amid Lockdown 3.0

In yet another tragic incident related to the massive exodus of migrants from Mumbai, a 36-year-old man lost his life after being run over by an overspeeding pick-up jeep on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Kashimira on Friday night.

The deceased who has been identified as Ramjanam Chotu Yadav (36) operated a flour-mill in the Mograpada area of Andheri. The incident was reported near Hotel Western in Kashimira.

An over speeding pick-up jeep headed towards Mumbai from Vasai, knocked down Yadav while he was crossing the highway to reach a bus stand on the opposite side.

A profusely bleeding Yadav was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Yadav was part of a six member group including- daily wage workers, electricians and a tailor from Mumbai who wanted to reach their respective native villages in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, following the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to contain coronavirus, that had apparently made it difficult for them to earn a living.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle act and the IPC for causing death due to negligence has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the jeep driver identified as-Chandresh Pal (23). There have been reports about migrants gathering in large numbers along the stretch of the highway in Kashimira for the past couple of days. The migrants were struggling hard to sustain themselves and wanted to return to their respective hometowns as soon as possible.