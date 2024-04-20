Mira Bhayandar: 27-Year-Old Youth Arrested Over Possession Of Country-Made Revolver In Nallasopara

Representational photo

In a major cause of concern for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police ahead of the parliamentary elections, a 27-year-old youth was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a country-made revolver in Nallasopara on Thursday evening.

Acting on a tip-off the crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station laid a trap in the Jabbar Pada area of Nallasopara and arrested the accused identified as-Irfan Ajwar Khan (27) who was found to be in possession of a country-made revolver worth Rs.35,000.

"The antecedents of the accused are being checked and we are trying to find out the source of the firearm and to whom it was meant to be supplied." said senior police inspector-Jitendra Vankoti. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to police custody. Further investigations were underway.