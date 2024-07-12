Mira-Bhayandar: 24-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Rescued from Sex Traffickers In Kashimira Promising Fake Job In Mumbai | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have managed to rescue a 24-year-old woman who was brought to India by a gang of sex racketeers on a false promise of facilitating a well-paid Job in Mumbai.

Following information about suspicious activities at a tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira, a team under the guidance of senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble visited the spot and found a woman who was held captive inside the tenement. When questioned, the woman narrated her ordeal. In her statement to the police the woman- Yasmeen (name changed to protect the identity of the victim said that she lived with her parents and siblings in a village located in the Sarail area of Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh.

She came into contact with a person identified as- Vishal Das who promised her a job in a beauty parlour in Mumbai which would fetch her Rs. 40,000 per month. Struck by poverty, the woman fell for the trap and agreed. She spoke to a woman identified as Shabnam who assured that the job was simple and legal.

Das introduced her to a tout who helped them illegally cross the border and enter Kolkata. Here the tout arranged a fake Aadhar card for her and both travelled to Dadar in a train on 24, June. She was later taken to Kashimira where she was held captive by another woman in the tenement in Penkarpada.

The woman forced her to consume liquor and revealed about their real business which was prostitution. When Yasmeen flatly refused to get involved in the immoral activities, the woman threatened that they would get her arrested by informing the police that she had illegally crossed the border.

“When we were informed about the suspicious activities, our team rescued the woman and sent her to a shelter home after registering an offence against the culprits. The woman will be reunited with her family after completing the legal formalities.” said Kamble.

Meanwhile an offence under section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 for procuring, inducing or taking woman or girl for the sake of prostitution, sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143-I (trafficking of person), 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) has been registered against five people. However, none of them have been arrested so far. Further investigations were underway.

Well-Oiled Network

Investigators suspect a well-oiled network of human trafficking from Bangladesh to India by a syndicate of touts working on both sides of the border. Thousands of Bangladeshi girls and women are illegally trafficked to or through the country every year. In view of the poverty, Bangladeshi touts typically scout for women and girls from economically weak backgrounds with the lure of a better life in India.