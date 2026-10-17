 Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting
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Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting

During a Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation general body meeting, BJP corporators allegedly assaulted citizens in the spectator gallery and journalists recording the altercation. Police and security personnel intervened, while journalists staged a protest. A case was registered against 16 corporators.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting
Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting | X / IANS

​Mira-Bhayandar: During an ongoing general body meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, BJP corporators allegedly attempted to assault ordinary citizens sitting in the spectator gallery.

​Amidst the altercation between the corporators and citizens, when journalists began recording videos of the dispute, they were also reportedly assaulted by the corporators.

​The confrontation was eventually resolved due to the intervention of the police and security guards. However, in protest against the incident, journalists staged a sit-in (dharna) protest near the ground floor of the municipal building for some time.

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​A case has been registered against 16 BJP corporators at the Bhayandar police station, and further investigation is underway.

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