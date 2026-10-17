Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting | X / IANS

​Mira-Bhayandar: During an ongoing general body meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, BJP corporators allegedly attempted to assault ordinary citizens sitting in the spectator gallery.

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​Amidst the altercation between the corporators and citizens, when journalists began recording videos of the dispute, they were also reportedly assaulted by the corporators.

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​The confrontation was eventually resolved due to the intervention of the police and security guards. However, in protest against the incident, journalists staged a sit-in (dharna) protest near the ground floor of the municipal building for some time.

​A case has been registered against 16 BJP corporators at the Bhayandar police station, and further investigation is underway.