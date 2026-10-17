Mira-Bhayandar: 16 BJP Corporators Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Citizens And Journalists During Municipal General Body Meeting

Mira-Bhayandar: During an ongoing general body meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, BJP corporators allegedly attempted to assault ordinary citizens sitting in the spectator gallery.
Amidst the altercation between the corporators and citizens, when journalists began recording videos of the dispute, they were also reportedly assaulted by the corporators.
The confrontation was eventually resolved due to the intervention of the police and security guards. However, in protest against the incident, journalists staged a sit-in (dharna) protest near the ground floor of the municipal building for some time.
A case has been registered against 16 BJP corporators at the Bhayandar police station, and further investigation is underway.
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