Mira Bhayandar: 10 held in bar raid at Kashimira

As the entire nation continues to be on a combat mode against the deadly pandemic, a section of ladies bar owners in Kashimira have resumed their nefarious activities from their establishments which were allowed to operate following relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This became evident after yet another ladies bar identified as Hotel Blue Night was found to be indulged in such activities.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the bar and rounded up 10 people including eight women.

Apart from other sections, a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) has been registered against the accused.

Two bars were raided last week for similar violations.

Further investigations were underway.