Minor fire breaks out at a kitchen of high rise building in South Mumbai

Panic at a high rise in Tardeo after a fire broke out in a kitchen of a flat on the 26th floor of the 39 storey building. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel on the spot, a minor fire broke out at around 12 pm and was doused off within 30 -35 minutes.

Residents of 26th floor of the Orbit Heights at Nana Chowk in Tardeo were evacuated immediately. However, on arrival, the MFB firemen found that a kitchen and appliances in the flat no 2603 was gutted in fire and the fire was confined to the kitchen only.

S D Ubale, Station Officer of Grant Road Fire Brigade, told the Free Press Journal, "We found the fire was confined in the kitchen and electric appliances. The cause of the fire was overheating of a vessel the was placed on the stove and oil spill around. We managed to douse off the fire within 30-35 minutes following which cooling operation was carried out." No one was injured in the incident.