Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi flags of Kolhapur Express

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India flagged off the inaugural run of Kalaburagi-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur Express (Extension of Solapur-Miraj Express) through video link on September 16. Dr Umesh G Jadhav, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Revoor MLA Dattatreya C Patil graced the function with their presence at Kalaburagi station.

Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi, said, “There is a tremendous development of various infrastructure-related work on Indian Railways which include electrification, doubling of tracks and provision of better passenger facilities under the guidance and able leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Minister of Railways. Indian Railways has strived to reach every nook and corner of the country providing a fast, safe and comfortable travel to its passengers.”

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, in his address said Vande Bharat trains are the future of Indian Railways and Kalaburagi-Kolhapur Express is one among them. Extending the run from Solapur to Kalaburagi in one direction and Miraj to Kolhapur in the other direction will greatly benefit, farmers, traders, tourists, pilgrims, students and other passengers along the route, he said.

Earlier, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the dignitaries, the media and passengers through video link from the Headquarters in Mumbai. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway was also present at Hubali along with minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division presented the vote of thanks. Senior officials from Headquarters attended the function through video link and branch officers from Solapur Division were present at Kalaburagi railway station.

Regular services of Train no 22155 / 22156 Kalaburagi- Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express will commence from September 17, 2022.