Minister objects to his textbook picture calling him Gram Sevak

Maharashtra Minister of State (MoS) for Home and Congress leader Satej Patil on Wednesday strongly objected to his photograph from a public function captioned as Gram Sevak in a CBSE book. The picture has been printed on page 70 in a lesson on the duties and importance of Gram Panchayat in the Social Science book of Class 3.

Patil took a serious note of the CBSE’s goof-up. His personal assistant Prashant Patil sent an email to CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja demanding immediate removal of the photograph.

An officer from Patil’s office said it’s surprising that the reputed Central board has printed the photograph without any verification. He said Patil is a senior Congress leader and reputed politician from Maharashtra. “He has been serving his second term as minister and has been a member of the Legislative Council. No wrong history should be taught to the children of this country. We hope the error is rectified by the board immediately,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:03 PM IST