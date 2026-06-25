Midnight Wall Collapse In Thane’s Indira Nagar Damages 8 Parked Vehicles; No Injuries Reported | Video

Thane: A seven-foot-high compound wall collapsed onto a row of parked vehicles in the Indira Nagar area of Wagle Estate during the early hours of Thursday, June 25. While the incident caused severe damage to seven auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle, civic officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred.
According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the emergency call was received at 12:34 AM. The structure, measuring 10 feet in length, suddenly crumbled near Santoshi Mata Chawl at Rupadevi Pada Number 2, burying the roadside-parked vehicles under heavy concrete debris. Local resident Dayashankar Yadav immediately alerted authorities.
A joint response team—comprising local police, Fire Brigade jawans with rescue vehicles, and TMC Executive Engineer Sandeep Sawant—was deployed alongside a JCB machine. Emergency personnel successfully cleared the rubble from the road and extricated the trapped vehicles.
Official reports indicate that the front sections of all seven auto-rickshaws were extensively crushed, while a Pulsar motorcycle belonging to Suraj Singh sustained severe damage to its front wheel. Local authorities are now assessing the structural stability of the remaining plot line to prevent further hazards.
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