 Middle East Tensions: Maharashtra Launches Stranded Citizens, DY CM Sunetra Pawar Says Safety Of People Top Priority
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMiddle East Tensions: Maharashtra Launches Stranded Citizens, DY CM Sunetra Pawar Says Safety Of People Top Priority

Middle East Tensions: Maharashtra Launches Stranded Citizens, DY CM Sunetra Pawar Says Safety Of People Top Priority

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has assured that the safety of Maharashtrian citizens stranded in the Gulf region remains the state government’s top priority. In a post on X, she announced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline launched in coordination with the Dubai based Indian People’s Forum to provide urgent assistance, information and guidance.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event As She Remembers Her Late Husband Ajit Pawar | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday said that the safety of citizens from the state stranded in the Gulf region remains the government’s foremost concern amid escalating tensions.

Sharing an update on X, Pawar stated that authorities are in continuous contact with Maharashtrian citizens through relevant agencies. She emphasised that efforts are being undertaken on a war footing to provide necessary assistance, guidance and reassurance to those affected by the developing situation.

The Deputy Chief Minister underlined that the state machinery is closely monitoring events and coordinating with concerned authorities to ensure timely support reaches those in need.

Special WhatsApp Helpline Announced

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Last Rites Of Dr Janardan Waghmare, Educationist & Architect Of 'Latur Pattern', Held In Latur
Maharashtra: Last Rites Of Dr Janardan Waghmare, Educationist & Architect Of 'Latur Pattern', Held In Latur
PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers
PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet

To streamline communication and provide quicker assistance, the Maharashtra government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline. The initiative has been rolled out in collaboration with the Dubai based Indian People’s Forum.

Citizens requiring urgent help, verified information or official guidance have been urged to contact the following number:

WhatsApp Helpline: +97150 365 4357

The helpline is expected to serve as a direct communication channel for distressed individuals and their families, enabling authorities to respond swiftly.

Commitment To Safe Return

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Pawar said the administration is determined to ensure the safety and safe return of every Maharashtrian stranded in the region. She added that the state government stands firmly with its citizens during this challenging period and will extend all possible assistance until the situation stabilises.

Follow us on