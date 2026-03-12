Middle East Tensions Hit Bhiwandi’s Famous Dhaba Culture; Commercial LPG Shortage Forces Hotels To Shut, Menus Shrink During Ramadan

Bhiwandi’s well-known highway dhabas face disruption as commercial LPG shortages force several eateries to shut kitchens and reduce menus during Ramadan | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 12: Known across Maharashtra and even in parts of Mumbai for its vibrant highway dhaba culture and wide variety of food, Bhiwandi’s famous eateries are now facing an unprecedented crisis.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel have begun to ripple through global supply chains, and the impact is now being felt locally.

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has started affecting hotels and dhabas in Bhiwandi, forcing many establishments to shut down or drastically reduce their menus — a situation that is beginning to affect the city’s well-known culinary reputation.

Bhiwandi’s dhaba culture under pressure

For decades, the dhabas of Bhiwandi have been popular not only among locals but also among travellers and food lovers from Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane.

Located along major routes such as the Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Bhiwandi–Nashik Road and Bhiwandi–Wada Road, these eateries remain bustling late into the night and are known for serving dozens of varieties of dishes ranging from traditional Indian meals to tandoori and specialty preparations.

However, the irregular supply of commercial LPG cylinders and rising costs have made it increasingly difficult for hotel and dhaba operators to run their kitchens. Several owners claim that distributors are charging higher rates for cylinders, while supplies remain inconsistent, forcing many businesses to explore alternatives such as coal-fired stoves and traditional wood chulhas.

Menus shrink as gas supply becomes irregular

The situation has begun to affect Bhiwandi’s distinctive food culture. Dhabas that once served large menus featuring dozens or even hundreds of dishes have now reduced their offerings drastically, as cooking multiple varieties becomes difficult without commercial LPG.

Ramadan markets see reduced buzz

The crisis has also had a visible impact during the holy month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Bhiwandi’s evening iftar markets attract large crowds purchasing snacks and food items to break the fast. This year, however, vendors say the festive buzz has dimmed as rising costs of cooking gas and edible oil have forced them to increase prices.

Local resident Sultan Qureshi said the inflation has affected the spirit of the iftar markets. “Earlier, a samosa used to cost around Rs 5, but now it has increased to nearly Rs 8. Because of rising food prices, people are buying fewer items compared to previous years,” he said.

No shortage of domestic LPG, say distributors

Meanwhile, gas agency officials in Bhiwandi have clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the city and urged household consumers not to panic. However, precautionary steps are being taken by distributors.

Customers are currently allowed to book a new cylinder only after 20–25 days of the previous delivery, while domestic LPG prices have reportedly increased by Rs 50–Rs 60.

Domestic gas supply in Bhiwandi is mainly provided through HP Petroleum and Bharat Gas agencies. Following the implementation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) by the central government, priority is being given to domestic LPG supply.

Hotels forced to use coal and wood stoves

Despite this, the shortage of commercial cylinders is beginning to cripple the hospitality sector. Many dhabas and small hotels that depend heavily on commercial LPG have switched to coal-based stoves or wood-fired chulhas to continue operations. However, these traditional methods slow down cooking and make it difficult to prepare a wide range of dishes.

As a result, several eateries have reduced their menus, while others have temporarily shut down operations. Even well-known late-night spots such as Metro Hotel and several dhabas in the rural belt around Bhiwandi have reportedly closed their shutters due to the gas shortage.

Hotel owners warn of wider shutdowns

Mohammad, Chief Manager of Sahil Hotel Group, said the situation has become critical. “We have not received gas supply for the past four days. Initially we managed with the available stock, but yesterday our Karishma Dhaba ran out of gas. We had to cook food for customers on a wood-fired stove,” he said.

He added that cooking on traditional stoves takes more time and limits menu options.

“Without LPG, it becomes difficult to prepare customers’ favourite dishes. We can only serve a few items like roasted chicken or one or two gravy dishes. Several hotels in the city have already shut down due to the shortage. If the situation continues, many more dhabas and hotels in and around Bhiwandi may be forced to close,” he warned.

Hotel and dhaba owners have urged authorities to ensure a steady supply of commercial LPG cylinders at regulated prices so that businesses can continue operating and Bhiwandi’s renowned food culture can be preserved.

