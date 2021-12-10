MIDC PSI held for accepting bribe

A police sub-inspector (PSI) posted with the MIDC police station was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe from a man on the pretext of granting him bail at the police station level. Statistical data provided by the ACB reveals that the police department is second highest vis-à-vis registration of corruption related cases by the agency. The revenue department tops the list.

This year, the ACB has registered 163 cases against 241 police officials, with Rs 50.29 lakh total bribe amount involved. According to the ACB, the complainant in the current case had a criminal offence registered at MIDC police station. In his complaint to the ACB on Wednesday, he alleged that PSI Vikas Lokhande, 33, had demanded Rs 20,000 to grant bail at the police station level after arresting him, instead of taking him to the court.

He, however, settled for Rs 10,000. After verifying the complainant’s allegations , a trap was laid by the ACB team at MIDC police station and Lokhande was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe money. He has been booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:09 AM IST