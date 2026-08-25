MIDC Police Bust Major Drug Haul In Jogeshwari, Seize 302g Heroin Worth ₹3.50 Crore; One Arrested | AI generated

Mumbai: The MIDC police’s anti-narcotics squad seized 302 grams of heroin worth ₹3.50 crore and arrested a suspect on Monday. However, the police have not revealed the identity of the suspect.





According to the police, an assistant police inspector from the anti-narcotics squad and his team were patrolling the area on August 22 to take action against those involved in the consumption, purchase, sale and transportation of narcotic substances.



On August 23, at around 12.10 am, the police noticed a man behaving suspiciously in the Poonam Nagar area, in front of Hemant Karkare Garden, near Sahakari Bhandar in Jogeshwari East.

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When the man noticed the police, he allegedly attempted to flee. The officers stopped him and questioned him, but he allegedly avoided answering their questions. During the subsequent search, the police allegedly found that he was carrying heroin.



The police recovered 302 grams of heroin, valued at approximately ₹3.50 crore, from his possession.



Based on a complaint filed by police constable Gautam Bade, the MIDC police registered a case against the accused for allegedly possessing the narcotic substance with the intention of selling, transporting and trading it. Further investigation is underway.