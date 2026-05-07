Mid-Air Scare For Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Helicopter Forced To Turn Back After Sudden Storm Alert In Mumbai - VIDEO |

A routine political visit turned tense for a few moments on Thursday afternoon after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s helicopter was forced to change course due to sudden storm activity over the Thane rural belt.

Shinde had left from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad around 3.30 pm and was headed towards Murbad to attend a wedding function linked to one of his party workers. However, shortly after the helicopter crossed the Airoli stretch, weather conditions reportedly began deteriorating rapidly.

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According to officials, dark clouds and strong storm activity were noticed ahead, prompting immediate concern inside the cockpit.

Pilot Takes Swift Decision

Sources said the pilot quickly assessed the changing weather and informed the Deputy Chief Minister about the possible risk of continuing the journey. Instead of attempting to push through unstable conditions, the pilot chose to turn the helicopter back towards Mumbai.

Within minutes, the helicopter was diverted and safely landed at Juhu Pawan Hans.

The timely decision prevented what could have become a dangerous situation amid the sudden weather shift that affected parts of the Thane rural region on Thursday afternoon.

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All Passengers Safe

No injuries were reported in the incident and everyone on board was declared safe.

Apart from Shinde, the helicopter was carrying his Personal Assistant Prabhakar Kale, Officer on Special Duty Balasingh Rajput, OSD for Public Relations Vinayak Patrudkar, security personnel, and aviation company representatives.

Soon after the safe landing, the Deputy Chief Minister and his team left for his official residence.

While the incident lasted only a short while, it left many reminded of how unpredictable Mumbai’s pre monsoon weather can become within minutes, especially for those travelling through the city’s crowded skies.