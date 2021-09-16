MHT CET 2021: PCB group admit cards out on cetcell.mahacet.org; check steps to download

The admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released.

Students can download the admit cards at the Maharashtra CET official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT-CET 2021 Admit Card For PCB.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card

Step 4: Fill in your login id, password and security key

Step 5: Click on sign in to account

Step 6: Download admit card as directed

Apart from MHT CET of PCM group, admit cards of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for courses like - MBA/MMS, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, MCA, MArch and M.HMCT are out on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct links to admit cards

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20.

However, there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:56 AM IST