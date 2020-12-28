MHADA warns of fraudsters using its name to con buyers

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) has warned citizens to stay away from fraud agents offering newly under constructed houses in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali, at lower prices. The board, which is an undertaking of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has received two complaints informing that fraudsters are using the name of the board to extract money. They are selling the property at Rs 14 lakh, wherein they are demanding an initial payment of Rs 4 lakh. However, MBRRB Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar said, "No one should fall prey to this, as MHADA never offers houses through brokers/agents. The Mahavir Nagar houses are meant for transit occupants and for lottery winners only."

Meanwhile, the chairman asserted that soon a First Information Report (FIR) will also be lodged by MHADA. The vigilant department has also issued helpline numbers 022 --66405445, 022--66405446 or also complains at the Bandra Headquarters office.

Furthermore, Ghosalkar informed that the board is determining fraudsters mainly in master list (the annexure list of those who vacated property for redevelopment usually cess properties) and in transit houses offered by the MBRRB. "The government has framed a policy for illegal occupants in transit houses that, if they are living from 30 years and above, the board should take the construction cost of the said house and make them a legal occupant." Usually illegal occupants are those who fraudulently invade transit houses using the names of politicians and ministers. Therefore, MHADA has decided to take firm action against such people, he stated.