MHADA VP cannot transfer Class A&B officers

Mumbai: The state housing minister has stripped off powers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Vice President (VP) over the transfer rights of Class A and B grade officers.

There are around 500 officers of Class A and B in MHADA, who are currently posted as chief engineer, deputy engineer, executive engineer, estate engineer among the few.

Prior to 2008, the transfer rights of Class A was with the state government. However, the powers of VP has been curtailed due to the state government’s new resolution issued recently.