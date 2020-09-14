MHADA to acquire vacant land for affordable housing

In a significant move, the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will acquire vacant land and construct affordable homes in Mumbai and its adjoining district Thane. This was revealed by Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad, who said he will soon be discussing the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Awhad told the Free Press Journal, “There is a lot of land under litigation. This apart, there is a lot of government land and industrial land. MHADA can acquire land with a clear title by making a due payment of the land price. The objective is to build affordable homes at lower price in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas.” The minister said that affordable homes would be a game changer, especially during the present economic downturn.

Awhad added that MHADA will rope in various agencies to complete the proposed affordable homes in a time-bound manner. He reiterated that he will soon meet the CM and his party president so that the project can be implemented.

An internal survey done by the state Housing Department has said that there is a potential for the construction of about 1 lakh affordable homes in Mumbai, Thane and other towns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and beyond.

Poddar Housing MD Rohit Poddar said affordable housing has always been a game changer and there is a lot of demand for affordable homes in Mumbai, MMR and beyond. “Any move that increases the supply in Grade 1 location like Mumbai and Thane with mass urban transport is very good,” he opined.