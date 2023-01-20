MHADA lottery: Seeking home in Mumbai? Lottery for 4,000 houses to be out soon; here's how you can apply

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: In March, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) will come out with a lottery draw to sell around 4,000 homes.



The details of the lottery draw were shared on Friday by the officials of the housing department. A major bulk of the units will be in the Pahadi area of Goregaon West (about 2,200 homes) on the Link Road and the balance will be in the areas of Powai, Sion, Borivali, etc.



The homes will be available under all the four income brackets of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

60% of 4,000 homes for economically weak and low income section



Approximately 60% of the 4,000 homes to be sold will be available under the EWS and LIG categories. The remaining 40% will be for the MIG and HIG.



The flats in the EWS and LIG categories will be priced at around ₹ 35 lakh and ₹ 45 lakh respectively. Apartment prices for MIG and HIG are yet to get finalised.



The lottery is likely to temporarily disrupt the sale of residences available with private developers.



Unlike earlier occasions, the applicant will have to submit all documents at the time of applying for the home. A software has been designed to filter ineligible submissions and compile a final list of applicants. Earlier, such documentation took place after the results of the lottery were announced.



The home winners will be required to make the payment within 30-45 days of the lottery and take possession of the apartment. Earlier the entire process to make payment and take possession used to take at least 4-5 months.

INCOME GROUP CLASSIFICATION



Economically Weaker Section: Up to ₹ 6 lakh per annum

Low Income Group: Up to ₹ 9 lakh per annum

Middle Income Group: Up to ₹ 12 lakh per annum

High Income Group: Above ₹ 12 lakh per annum

Steps to apply for MHADA home

1. Go to website for registration : www.mhada.gov.in/en

2. Create 'username'

3. Select specific lottery and scheme

4. Make online payment for lottery through netbanking

5. Registration should be completed before January 31

6. Lottery registration fees will depend on income group.

List of required documents:

Aadhaar card

Birth certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

Eligible driving license

PAN card

Bank account details

Passport

School leaving Certificate

Voter ID Card

Eligibility to apply for lottery:

Must be 18 years old, children can't apply

Certificate of domicile

A candidate for a Low Income Group apartment must make between ₹ 25,001 and ₹ 50,000 per month.

An applicant for a Middle Income Group apartment must make between ₹ 50,001 and ₹ 75,000 per month.

A candidate for a High Income Group apartment must make at least ₹ 75,001 each month.

