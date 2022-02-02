MHADA Konkan Board asks municipal corporations about ongoing housing projects

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board has written letters to the municipal corporations seeking information about how many developers have been given approvals to carry out housing projects. The letters have been sent to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Vasai Virar, Thane municipal corporations among others. Of which, so far only Thane and Vasai Virar have replied positively while others have taken any keen interest in it, it seems, said Dr.Nitin Mahajan, Chief Officer of Konkan Board MHADA.

The MHADA Konkan Board wants to understand the number of private builder projects ongoing in these municipal corporations. Builders undertaking housing projects on more than 4,000 sq.mt area are required to construct and reserve 20 per cent houses for economically weaker and lower-income group people. These houses are later expected to be handed over to MHADA's respective board. Wherein, MHADA calls lottery of these houses and sell it in the open market at affordable prices.

According to an insider, MHADA Konkan board have list of 1,000 houses in Thane and now it wants to find out how many more such houses it will obtain. So accordingly it can call housing lottery draw.

The Free Press Journal had reported about the biggest housing lottery draw that was called in August last year by the Konkan MHADA board for 8,984 houses. It had received big response to it. In this lottery draw, in fact hundreds of houses were of 20 per cent private builders project.

Meanwhile, the Konkan board has given more time to these 20 per cent houses lottery winners of 2021 for submission of documents till February 15. According to the officials of 812 lottery winners, 621 successfully have submitted documents to the bank. However, 191 lottery winners are yet to complete the process following which more time has been offered.

While the year 2023 will bring some good news for homebuyers as MHADA Mumbai board along with Konkan Board to call lottery for affordable houses soon. In Mumbai, it plans to offer at least 3,015 houses that are being constructed in Pahadi area of Goregaon. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had himself announced about it in January. Of the total 3,015 houses, 1,947 houses will be reserved for the economically weaker sections and the remaining will be for low, middle and high-income group buyers.

