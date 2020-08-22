MHADA Hsg colonies likely to be developed under cluster scheme

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repairs & Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) has obtained in-principle approval for its proposal to redevelop its housing colonies under the Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33 (9) that covers the cluster redevelopment scheme.

MBRRB, an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has made the proposal stating that redevelopment of these buildings under DCR 33(5) that deals with the redevelopment of MHADA colonies is not possible as the developer will not get the FSI (floor space index) incentive.

Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of MBRRB explained, "These buildings reconstructed by our board are now about 40-years-old and once again need to go under redevelopment. To make the project viable and expedite the process, it was proposed that the redevelopment should be done under DCR 33 (9). Moreover, developers should be offered a one-time FSI, i.e, maximum area that can be built is a one-time of the total area."

Meanwhile, Ghosalkar asserted that the proposal need not go to the cabinet for approvals but can be fixed by making some changes in the DCR by the urban development ministry department. "We have already sent the proposal with recommendations. Soon expecting to get a reply from the UD," he informed.

There are total of 56 dilapidated MHADA housing colonies on 114 layouts in Mumbai.