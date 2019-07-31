MHADA drops CCTV camera plan to track errant agents

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has dropped its plan of installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the entrance gate of Bandra headquarters. The aim was to keep an eye errant agents who dupe and fleece aspiring home-seekers by assuring them flats. However, due to high-cost expenses of nearly Rs 35 lakh, the proposal has been stalled in the Monday's (July 30) authority meeting, revealed MHADA sources.

MHADA's vigilance department had proposed to set up a digital control room having CCTV cameras. The proposal was made because officials believed that even after creating awareness, the agents manage to approach homebuyers through different methods. Therefore, to completely stop the entry of agents into the MHADA office, establishing a digital control room was conceptualised. MHADA has already installed posters inside its premises warning homebuyers not to fall prey and that MHADA lottery houses are not sold through any private agents.

Besides, MHADA has put photographs of agents who duped several buyers.