MHADA alerts home buyers of fraudsters

The next time you get a call from a property agent promising you your dream home from the MHADA lottery, make sure you report the number to the housing authority and police. The state housing authority on Wednesday issued a clarification warning homebuyers not to fall prey to fraudsters. The housing authority has clarified that it will not be responsible if anyone pays money to touts for a MHADA home and loses it. Further, the housing authority informed that they can reach out to the MHADA office located at Bandra East or call on their helpline number-- 022-66405445 and 022-66405446 to lodge a complaint.

The warning was issued by MHADA after a few posts were discovered doing rounds on social media platforms that MHADA flats are available in Dadar area. Later, the authority was told that these fraudsters were making individual calls asking homebuyers to pay money via mobile application -- PayTM or through Indian Post Bank under the name of corporate central collective hub MHADA for houses.

In the light of the situation MHADA has clarified that it carries a proper advertisement in leading newspapers and other channels before selling any apartments. Moreover, it sells houses via computerised lottery system for which applications are called from interested homebuyers. Also it doesn’t appoint any agents to sell its flats.