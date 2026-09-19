‘MFA Has No Right Over Bandra Football Ground’: MHADA To Bombay HC; Seeks Dismissal Of Plea

MHADA has opposed the Mumbai Football Association’s challenge to the proposed redevelopment of the Neville D’Souza Football Ground | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 18, 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has told the Bombay High Court that the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) has no legal or proprietary right to occupy the Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation, seeking dismissal of its challenge to the proposed conversion of the plot into an exhibition and convention centre.

MHADA, in its affidavit, termed the MFA’s petition “misconceived, premature and not maintainable”, arguing that the association’s use of the ground was based only on temporary and conditional permissions and did not create any vested right over the land.

“The permission was limited in tenure, subject to conditions, and did not confer any right, title or interest in the property,” MHADA said.

MFA’s Permission Had Expired

The authority said the MFA had been permitted from time to time to use the open plot for sports activities, including football, as well as for its maintenance and beautification. However, the last permission relied upon by the association expired on September 21, 2024.

MHADA also disputed the MFA’s claim that it had a legitimate expectation that the permission would continue. It said the permissions were temporary and conditional and required the association to hand over the land whenever required.

The authority said the land formed part of a larger 4.18 lakh sq ft parcel at Bandra, which came into MHADA’s possession in 1964. Its name was entered in the property card in 1973.

Plot’s Reservation Under Review

According to MHADA, the plot was designated as a “Convention Complex” under the sanctioned Development Plan of 1983. A subsequent proposal in 2002 to change the reservation to “Commercial Complex” was not pursued.

The authority said the present sanctioned Development Plan, however, shows the plot as a “Play Ground” following the sanction granted on May 22, 2023.

MHADA said it subsequently approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the planning authority, on November 3, 2025, seeking restoration of the earlier “Convention Complex” designation.

Statutory Process Yet To Be Completed

It maintained that any change in reservation would have to follow the statutory procedure under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. The process would include publication of a formal proposal and an opportunity for affected persons to raise objections.

“Once the proposal of modification is moved, interested persons will have opportunity to object,” MHADA said.

The authority argued that since the statutory process had not yet been completed, the MFA’s challenge was premature.

MHADA has therefore sought dismissal of the petition, along with costs.

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A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Friday meanwhile continued the stay on the BMC from taking any further steps to change the reservation of Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation until the next hearing on October 8.

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