Mexican Artist José Zendejas Foyo Makes India Debut With ‘Amores’ Exhibition In Mumbai

García Estrada with Anupa Mehta | File Photo

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Consul General of Mexico in Mumbai Adolfo García Estrada inaugurated the India debut exhibition of Mexican artist José Zendejas Foyo on Thursday.

Exhibition Explores Forms Of Love

Titled Amores (Loves), the exhibition is being curated by Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) in association with the Consulate General of Mexico in Mumbai.

Brought to Mumbai through AMCA’s annual Emerging Artists programme, Amores is a series of abstract works exploring the many forms that love can take. Each painting begins with a name, such as Amor Tóxico (Toxic Love), Amor Fugaz (Fleeting Love) and Amores Perdidos (Lost Loves), and translates the corresponding emotional state into colour, gesture and texture.

According to the gallery, the exhibition emerges from Zendejas Foyo’s intimate exploration of painting as a medium to translate emotional energies that are difficult to name, through a process driven by intuition. Born in 1987 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Zendejas Foyo is also an architect. He could not attend the inauguration.

García Estrada with Anupa Mehta | File Photo

Mexican Artistic Tradition Highlighted

Speaking at the inauguration, García Estrada said that colour has long played an important role in Mexico’s artistic tradition and said the exhibition offers Mumbai audiences an opportunity to discover another expression of the country’s artistic diversity.

"José Zendejas Foyo is a young and remarkably talented artist, expressive, colourful and intriguingly enigmatic. His concept of exploring the theme of love through these works is both fascinating and deeply appealing. Supporting Mexican artists, encouraging cultural exchange and showcasing our culture in India is one of the most important tasks of our Consulate, and I believe it is one of the best ways, if not the best, to foster friendship and understanding between the people of Mexico and India," he added.

The inauguration was attended by Adriana Villanueva Becerril, Deputy Consul General of Mexico in Mumbai; Jesús Alejandro Sánchez de la Rosa, Head of Economic Affairs, along with art lovers, collectors and members of the city’s cultural community at the gallery’s Colaba space.

Mehta described the exhibition as a minimal presentation of strong abstract works in vivid colours that give form to what the artist feels but cannot put into words.

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Exhibition On View Until November 18

Amores by José Zendejas Foyo will be on view until November 18 at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art Gallery, Ground Floor, Royal Terrace, 58 Wodehouse Road, Colaba, from 11 am to 6 pm daily, except Sundays and public holidays.

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