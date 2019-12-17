Metro vs Greenery: HC committee 'disturbed' over low survival rate of transplanted trees

Mumbai: In an embarrassment for the Mumbai Metro Rail Project Ltd (MMRCL), the Bombay High Court's tree committee (TC) on Tuesday said it was disturbed to note the 'low survival rate' of transplanted trees. These trees have been transplanted by MMRCL for making way for the controversial Metro III line, which would be connecting Colaba and Seepz via Bandra.

The TC has also summoned Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is the chairperson of the Tree Authority (TA) of the civic body, which is authorised to grant permissions for tree cutting and pruning.

The TC (comprising of two sitting judges) was appointed by former Chief Justice Manjula Chellur of the HC to adjudicate the transplantation and afforestation carried out by MMRCL to compensate the cutting of over 3,500 trees across Mumbai.

Heading the TC, Justice Amjad Sayed said he was 'disturbed' with the continuously falling survival rates.

“Initially, the survival rate was above 50 per cent and now it has come to 37 per cent. This is really disturbing. If the trees are not getting proper care, then all this litigation and then this adjudication is meaningless. We need to do something drastic,” Justice Sayed observed.

“There is no progress in the survival rate at all. Thus, we need an expert and independent agency to look after the trees now. Someone, who can take proper care of these trees,” Justice Sayed said.

The observations were made after hearing the submissions of advocate JW Mattos, appearing for MMRCL. He blamed the 'outsourced' agency, which the MMRCL had hired to look after the trees, for the low survival rate.

“We were wholly relying upon the agency's report. But it did not give us regular reports and thus we could not keep a track of it (survival rate). However, we are planning to penalise the agency and its horticulturist now,” Mattos told the judge.

Accordingly, Justice Sayed sought to know from the BMC's tree authority on its role in this entire cutting and transplanting of trees.

“What is your role in this matter. How can the tree authority help in enhancing the survival rates. Let the chairman of the authority, who is also the civic chief, be present in the next hearing,” Justice Sayed said while adjourning the hearing till January.

Meanwhile, Justice Sayed has ordered activist Zoru Bhathena to place on record, names of agencies, which can look after the trees.