Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road

Metro 4 Slab Collapse: Traffic Disrupted Between Mulund-Bhandup |

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police on February 14 said the south-bound traffic is slow on Mulund's LBS Road after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises. The police advised commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes where possible.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Traffic Movement Is Slow AT LBS Road Near Johnsons Company (Mulund) South Bound Due To Girder Fall Down."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, one person died and three others were injured when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 pm. The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. Users on social media shared terrifying visuals of the crushed car and the auto. The rickshaw driver, in a bloodied state, could be seen being pulled out from below the slab.