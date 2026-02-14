 Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
Traffic slowed on south-bound LBS Road, Mulund after a concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles near Johnson & Johnson - Mulund Office and Oberoi Premises - Mulund. Police urged commuters to use alternate routes.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police on February 14 said the south-bound traffic is slow on Mulund's LBS Road after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises. The police advised commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes where possible.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Traffic Movement Is Slow AT LBS Road Near Johnsons Company (Mulund) South Bound Due To Girder Fall Down."

Meanwhile, one person died and three others were injured when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 pm. The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. Users on social media shared terrifying visuals of the crushed car and the auto. The rickshaw driver, in a bloodied state, could be seen being pulled out from below the slab.

