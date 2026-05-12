Metro Line 13 Nears Next Phase As Maharashtra Govt Receives DPR For Vasai-Virar Corridor | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major push towards improving connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Line 13, which will connect Vasai, Virar and nearby regions, has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for final approval.

According to a tweet by Vasai Virar Update, the metro corridor will consist of a total of 16 stations and will span both underground and elevated sections. Out of the total stretch, around 3.25 kilometres will be underground, while 21.78 kilometres will be elevated.

🚇 Big boost for #VasaiVirar Metro connectivity!



The DPR for #MetroLine13 has been sent to the Maharashtra Government for final approval.



▪️16 Stations

▪️3.25 km Underground

▪️21.78 km Elevated

▪️Depot at Chikhaldongri–Virar

💰Estimated Cost: ₹17,724.99 Cr



📍FINAL ROUTE pic.twitter.com/wy3C7mygmE — Vasai Virar Update (@vasaivirarinfra) May 12, 2026

The project will also include a metro depot at Chikhaldongri in Virar, which is expected to serve as the operational and maintenance hub for the corridor. The estimated cost of the ambitious infrastructure project has been pegged at approximately ₹17,724.99 crore.

The proposed Metro Line 13 is expected to play a crucial role in easing travel for residents of Vasai-Virar, one of the fastest expanding suburban regions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The submission of the DPR to the Maharashtra government marks a significant step forward for the project, with commuters and residents now awaiting the final nod for implementation of the much-anticipated metro corridor.

Ramdas Athawale Travels By Mumbai Metro 3 Amid PM Modi's Appeal To Save Fuel

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday made use of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, to commute from Vidhan Bhavan to Dharavi. He said that he has taken the 'conserve fuel' appeal made by PM Modi seriously, amid the global crisis triggered by the West Asia war.

Taking to his official handle on X, Athawale, who was accompanied by several associates, shared pictures of his journey and also lauded the infrastructure developed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, calling the metro system 'world-class,' which transformed hours-long travel into mere minutes.

He added, "When we use the metro, we not only save fuel but also contribute to making India self-reliant against global energy challenges." He further appealed to all his workers and fellow citizens to maximise the use of public transport, in order to make Modi ji's visionary call a success.

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