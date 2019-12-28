Metro-III corridor: What lies ahead

Mumbai: 2019 proved to be a crucial year for the city’s only proposed underground Metro line-III (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). This 33.5 km long underground corridor having twin tunnels and 27 stations accomplished major milestones so far, despite facing many challenges. Here is a sneak peek on what work is expected in the year 2020.

* Completion of 100% tunneling by September 2020

* Arrival of the first rolling stock by December 2020

* As part of in-situ development, the tender for first rehab building, K3, is expected to be awarded in January 2020 and G3 building’s tender will be awarded in May 2020

* Inviting bids for “Operations & Maintenance” work is expected in February 2020

* Signing and effectuation of the third tranche loan by JICA is expected by March 2020

* Track laying work for

the main line will be commenced

* Completion of 70% of

the civil work is expected in 2020

* Back filling of cut and cover stations, restoration of station areas and station finishes would be in progress

* Designs for all the major systems contracts will be completed and vendors/OEMs for their various sub-systems will be finalised

* As per the MoU signed with Tata Power for power supply in stations — Aarey and Dharavi — is expected to get commissioned

* Construction of ancillary buildings at some stations will be in progress

* MEP work, which includes the lighting of tunnel, station, fire fighting etc, will be executed along with the civil work

Tunnelling progress across the 33.5 km Metro line-III corridor

Package 1 (Cuffe Parade to Hutatma Chowk) - 56%, Package 2 (CST to Grant Road) - 86%, Package 3 (Mumbai Central to Worli) - 38%, Package 4 (Siddhivinayak to Shitladevi Temple) - 74%, Package 5 (Dharavi to Santacruz) - 74%, Package 6 (Domestic Airport to International Airport) - 60% and Package 7 (Marol Naka to Aarey) - 97%.