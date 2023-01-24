Metro Car Shed Logjam: Hearings on objections to begin at MBMC Headquarters for 3 days from January 30

Hearings on the objections and suggestions received in context to the land reserved in Rai village for the Metro-9 car shed has been scheduled to be held for three days from 30 January to 1 February, 2023.

The hearings will be held in the standing committee hall located on the second floor of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) main administrative building in Bhayandar. Earlier the hearings were scheduled to be held at Konkan Bhawan in Navi Mumbai.

However, after opposition from villagers and intervention by a legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, the authorities decided to conduct the hearing sessions in Bhayandar. Apart from land and reservation-related issues from other parts of the twin city, the office of the joint director, of town planning received 1,273 objections from people who have opposed the car shed reservation earmarked in the draft development plan (DP).

The opinions will be reviewed by a planning committee comprising experts from the field who will decide on objections and suggestions to be incorporated. The traditional farming community and villagers fear of losing their age-old homes and farmlands leading to an irreparable loss of livelihood due to the construction of the car shed.

While more than three hundred farmers were getting affected in the process of the proposed car depot, around 428 structures faced demolition for coming in the way of the alignment. Clarity eludes on the status of the nod given by chief minister- Eknath Shinde to shift the proposed car shed to government-owned vacant land parcels in Uttan after a survey to assess the feasibility of the further extension. An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro-9 is a 13.581 km route including 1 1.389 km long elevated corridor from Dahisar to Bhayandar.