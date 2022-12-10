Meter Recalibration: Non-compliant vehicle operators to face penalties, be barred from using tariff card

Picture for representation

Mumbai: Transport authorities have decided to impose penalties on auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who fail to recalibrate their fare meters by Jan 15, 2023, to prevent further delays in the process.

Taxi and auto-rickshaw unions have appealed to the operators in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to calibrate meters of their vehicles before the deadline or face heavy penalties. Operators will also be barred from using tariff cards after Jan 15. Nearly 60,000 metered taxis and five lakh auto-rickshaws are registered in MMR with different RTOs. Of these, the metres of around 40% of taxis and 30% of auto-rickshaws still have to be calibrated.

Auto-rickshaw union leader Mr Thampy Kurian said the transport authority has withdrawn the right to use the tariff card after the deadline. “Those who fail to recalibrate their meters will not be allowed to charge the revised fare and also be fined Rs50 per day by the transport authority,” said a union leader.

Mr AL Qadrose, General Secretary of Mumbai Taximen's Union said, “The Mumbai Taximen's Union has appealed to taxi operators to recalibrate their taxi meters before Jan 15. The transport department has informed us that no further extension would be granted.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had initially set a Nov 30 deadline for meter recalibration. However, more than 60% of the taxi operators could not recalibrate their vehicle meters in time. The MMRTA then extended the calibration period up to Jan 15, 2023.