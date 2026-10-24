Mercedes With 'MLA' Sticker Fatally Throws 25-Year-Old Morning Walker Nearly 50 Feet Into Air In Kalyan; Driver Arrested - VIDEO | Screengrab

Kalyan: A speeding Mercedes bearing a ‘Member of Legislative Assembly’ sticker allegedly sent a morning walker flying nearly 50 feet into the air before killing him in Kalyan West on Wednesday. The shocking accident was captured on CCTV, with the footage now circulating on social media. The 23-year-old driver, who allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the victim, was arrested by Khadakpada police on Friday.

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The deceased, Sunil Koli, 25, lived in Nikki Nagar, Kalyan West, and worked at a nursery, reported Hindustan Times. According to police, he was walking along the roadside near Ganpati Chowk in Nikki Nagar between 5.30 am and 6 am when the speeding luxury sedan struck him from behind. The impact reportedly flung Koli high into the air before he fell behind a roadside hoarding. He died at the spot.

CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Of Accident

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the Mercedes approaching at speed and crashing into the pedestrian. The footage also became a key lead for cops attempting to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Police identified the accused as Komil Gaikar, a 23-year-old college student from a business family in Kalyan. He allegedly drove away after the collision instead of stopping to assist Koli. Following an investigation using CCTV footage, police traced the vehicle, seized the Mercedes and arrested Gaikar on Friday.

Probe Over MLA Sticker On Car Involved In Crash

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“We are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. We are also probing the use of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member’s logo on the car and whether he has any links with a local MLA,” said Rajendra Khedekar, senior police inspector at Khadakpada police station.

The ‘MLA’ sticker on the Mercedes has become a key part of the investigation. Police are verifying the vehicle’s ownership documents and examining whether it belongs to a legislator or whether the Assembly-related logo was being used without authorisation. Any connection between the accused and a local MLA is also being investigated.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case against Gaikar for rash driving causing death. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the crash, including whether alcohol was involved and why the driver allegedly fled after hitting the pedestrian.

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